MPD: Couple robbed at gunpoint near Springhill Medical Center

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Roper (left) and Dennis Hamilton (right)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are facing charges after police say they robbed a couple near Springhill Medical Center.

According to MPD, the victim and his wife were sitting in their car near Springhill Memorial Drive South Wednesday afternoon when two men with guns approached the car and robbed them.

Officers arrived, searched the area and found the two suspects.

Joseph Roper, 16, and Dennis Hamilton, 20, were arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories