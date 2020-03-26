MPD: Couple robbed at gunpoint near Springhill Medical Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are facing charges after police say they robbed a couple near Springhill Medical Center.

According to MPD, the victim and his wife were sitting in their car near Springhill Memorial Drive South Wednesday afternoon when two men with guns approached the car and robbed them.

Officers arrived, searched the area and found the two suspects.

Joseph Roper, 16, and Dennis Hamilton, 20, were arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

