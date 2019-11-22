Couple holds wedding after a serious crash at USA Health University Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hospital wedding for a man badly injured in a motorcycle crash. Kenny Tatum says on October 15 pulled out in front of him, leaving him with severe injuries.



He was in a coma he wasn’t expected to come out of. He suffered a collapsed lung and is paralyzed from his waist down. He’s been in the intensive care unit at USA Health University Hospital since his crash and has been through three surgeries so far.



Although he is lying in a hospital bed, unable to move from the waist down, he is still in good spirits. It’s his wedding day.



“I feel good. I’m blessed,” he said.

He doesn’t remember much about the accident, but he does know this.



“Whatever I went through, she was there. She was there. I didn’t even know, I can’t tell you nothing. But she was there,” said Tatum.

“She” is Allison Flowers, Kenny’s fiance, and she’s been by his side since his accident.



“It was very devastating for me. Very devastating. It’s still hard to talk about. When I got the call I didn’t know what was going on. I came up here to the hospital and was told that he had a 50-50 chance. They did let me see him, and my whole life like was gone,” Flowers told News 5.

Kenny and Allison dated more than 20 years ago, but the timing just wasn’t right. They *reconnected through Facebook four years ago.



Tatum said, “I’ll never leave her. She’s all I got. All I got.”

The love is there, and Kenny and Allison knew they didn’t want to wait another day to become husband and wife. They just needed someone to officiate their wedding, and they chose their personal injury attorney, Andy Citron.

“Dearly beloved, we have come together in the presence of God to witness and bless the joining together of this man and this woman in holy matrimony.”

Allison and Kenny held hands and stared into each other’s eyes as they said their “I do’s” and exchanged rings.

Kenny says he doesn’t know why he’s alive today, but says he feels like the luckiest man in the world to have Allison by his side for the rest of his life.

Kenny is now on his way to Shepherd Spinal Institute in Atlanta for further evaluation, with Allison by his side.