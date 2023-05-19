MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple was involved in a crash after getting into a verbal argument, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Summerville Street, near W Prichard Avenue, at 4 p.m. Thursday for a crash. The release said officers arrived and found that a woman was in the vehicle with her husband when they got into an argument.

During the argument, the husband left the roadway and struck a tree with the car. The husband and wife were both taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening. After receiving treatment, the husband will be taken to Mobile Metro Jail.