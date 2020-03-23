County Party Calls For Voting Reforms

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Unedited press release from MCDEC

The Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee shares the concerns of all Americans regarding the coronavirus.

First and foremost, the MCDEC urges all citizens to heed the directives from our public health officials and to do all they can to flatten the curve and stop the spread of this disease.

The MCDEC also urges our public officials charged with overseeing elections to take all possible measures to preserve our citizens’ rights to vote during this difficult period for our county, state, and nation. Citizens must not be forced to choose between their health and their fundamental right to vote.

The MCDEC joins the calls that have been issued for reforms including voting by mail, two weeks of in-person early voting in every county, and a bipartisan commission to modernize our voting laws.

Governor Ivey’s decision to reschedule the Alabama primary runoff for July 14, 2020 underscores the difficulties that our Republican state officials, and current state law, create for our citizens who wish to vote. It is unclear whether even that date will allow a runoff to occur, since large public gatherings are illegal under Alabama law for the foreseeable future. Moreover, that date is, among other things, in the midst of the Democratic National Convention, when many Alabama Democrats will be out of town if public gatherings again may occur.

There is no better time than now for Alabama to join so many other states and modernize our voting laws and procedures.

LATEST STORIES: