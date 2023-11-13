MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new country music festival is making its way to the Gulf Coast and will feature some big-name artists.

The “Rock the Country” festival will tour seven cities including Mobile in June 2024. Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will headline the event with other artists interchanging between cities.

The artists performing at the Mobile festival will include:

Kid Rock

Jason Aldean

Brantley Gilbert

Big & Rich

Gretchen Wilson

Randy Houser

Uncle Kracker

Tyler Farr

Sadie Bass

Gavin Adcock

Dee Jay Silber

The festival will take place at The Grounds on June 21 and 22. There are multiple kinds of tickets available:

2-Day VIP Ticket Tier 1: $299.99 Tier 2: $329.99 Tier 3: $369.99 Tier 4: $389.99 Tier 5: $399.99

2-Day Elevated VIP Seating Ticket Tier 1: $379.99 Tier 2: $399.99 Tier 3: $419.99

2-Day Elevated Seating Ticket Tier 1: $199.99 Tier 2: $229.99 Tier 3: $249.99

General Admission 2-Day Ticket Starting Price: $129.99 Tier 1: $149.99 Tier 2: $169.99 Tier 3: $189.99 Tier 4: $209.99 Tier 5: $219.99



RV and car camping will also be available. More information is available on the Rock the Country website.