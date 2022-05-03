MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed a Burglary report which led to a drug arrest on Monday.

MPD said around 3:42 p.m. on Monday officers responded to America’s Best Inn on West I-65 Service Road South in reference to a disorderly complaint involving a burglary. When officers arrived they discovered multiple altered federal reserve notes, better known as counterfeit money, inside the suspect’s room. Along with the counterfeits officers also found drugs.

Nykori McClain, 37, was arrested and charged with Forgery, Burglary, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.