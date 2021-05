MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s District 6 Councilwoman Bess Rich announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection.

Rich announced her decision during the regular City Council Meeting.

Rich served as a representative of the city’s sixth district from 1993-2001 and has currently served since 2010.

Shortly after her announcement Tuesday morning, Josh Woods announced his run for the District 6 seat.