MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Revelers in Mobile can add fireworks to their Fourth of July and New Year’s celebrations. The Mobile City Council Tuesday passed an ordinance allowing consumer fireworks on those holidays.

Council passed a resolution to allow consumer fireworks on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, July 3 and July 4. Fireworks are still prohibited during Mardi Gras.

The City of Mobile fire chief may suspend the use of outdoor “novelties and sparkling devices” at any time.

Firework displays for an audience must approved by the Mobile fire chief or someone who they delegate. Previously, fireworks were banned from use on any holiday within the city limits.