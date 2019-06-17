Cottage Hill Road Construction begins Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of one of Mobile’s busiest traffic arteries is being closed starting this morning. Construction begins on a drainage project on Cottage Hill Road later today.

No one can really plan for construction and neighbors worry about what kind of traffic problems this will create. Starting today, Cottage Hill Road will be closed from Japonica Lane to Azalea Road. That’s nearly a one mile stretch from Fonde Elementary school to close to University Boulevard.

Some neighbors I spoke with were worried about the detours and the traffic headaches. Others seemed ready to accept that this is a project that probably needs to be done anyway.

“You know the city’s doing work to improve our town, I don’t take issue with it get in there and get it done,” said Yolanda Watts and she got her grocery shopping done Sunday. The project could last three to four weeks. Drivers are encouraged to use Azalea Road, Highway 90 and Demetropolis Road to get around it.