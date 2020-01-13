Cottage Hill Place Apartments death still under investigation

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are still trying to figure out who shot and killed a man at a Mobile apartment complex over the weekend. At last check, no arrests have been made in the shooting death of 24-year-old Dexter McGrew.

Mobile Police responded to a call for gunshots at Cottage Hill Place Apartments after 2 pm. The victim was taken to Providence Hospital for gunshot wounds and later died. Police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting or who they’re looking for.

