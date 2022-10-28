MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Cottage Hill Christian Academy spent their day packing 15,000 meals for students in schools and orphanages in Haiti.

The school partnered with Feed the Need to make this happen. Feed the Need is “a service-based fundraiser where, instead of selling cheesecakes or cookie dough, our students will gather from K2-12th grade to pack 15,000 meals to be shipped to orphanages and schools around the world.”

Administration with CHCA said this event allows for their students to be globally aware and mission-minded.