MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Sew and Sow Ministry Ladies at Cottage Hill Baptist Church are hosting their Semi-Annual Quilt Sale to raise money for mission projects.

The group’s mission projects are both local and around the world. The quilts are on display in the CHBC atrium until Sunday, Nov. 12 and are available for all ages.

The quilts are up for auction, but there are also “buy it now” prices.

They can be seen at the church on Sundays, and Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

