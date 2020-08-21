Coronavirus heightening stress at Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Metro Jail has been a hotspot for coronavirus in our community. While dozens of inmates have contracted the virus, so too have corrections officers and even Warden Trey Oliver.

To date, 58 officers, 76 inmates, have become infected. One medical assistant, Ceda Williams, has died. It’s no secret that officers at Metro Jail work in a dangerous place, and now they are battling an enemy they can’t even see-coronavirus.

“Before this hit us, this would be a stressful work environment on a good day. There is a lot of exhaustion, burnout, tempers flaring. We have had to try to wave the flag and build up the team,” Oliver said.

Oliver said he was shocked when he came down with coronavirus last month. He was out of work for two weeks.

“We were taking all the precautions. We have been wearing masks and gloves for months. I was literally on my hands and knees on the floor in a cold sweat. It knocked the wind out of my sails. I was in bed the better part of nine days,” Oliver added.

Captain Sadie Stallworth also got sick.

“I had a lot of symptoms. I had a loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, and couldn’t eat. I was the invincible person who always did everything right. When I started exhibiting symptoms, in my self-conscious I was saying, ‘That’s not what it is. You have to work. Be strong for those people you supervise.’ It’s something you can’t control,” Stallworth said.

Corrections officers have made every effort to isolate inmates as soon as they are exhibiting symptoms. Unfortunately, inmates are being locked down more often, which leads to more stress for everyone. Sgt. Ira Kennington says they are doing the best they can to keep themselves and the inmates safe.

“It’s the nature of what we do. When something new comes along, you adapt, drive on, and eventually, you get to a place where and things get better,” Kennington said.

The main message that Warden Oliver wants to get across is, stay out of jail.

“It’s never a good time to come to jail, and you sure don’t want to come to jail under these conditions,” Oliver said.

