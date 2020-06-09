CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Cleaning up after Cristobal? Beware of sketchy contractors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to move north – dumping rain over the Midwest, people along the Gulf Coast are still cleaning up following the storm. After devastating storms like this, sketchy contractors come out to take advantage of those who have already been victimized.

Monde Donaldson works with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Mobile and explains the latest scams around town.

Monde discussed with WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh about what consumers should do when looking for help:

  1. Vet your contractor
  2. Look for references
  3. Don’t just go with the first person to show up at your door

