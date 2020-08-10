CORONAVIRUS EXPERT: Shaking anxiety during the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley, president of Equine Therapy Group, joins WKRG News 5 to discuss shaking anxiety this week.
When asked for advice on throwing a “positive light in your life,” Whatley answered with, “right now you’re worried everywhere. To counter the worry try to keep yourself in the future.” By thinking about the future and how to overcome difficult problems anxiety won’t be an issue for many.
To see the full interview with Whatley see the video above.
