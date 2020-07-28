CORONAVIRUS EXPERT: BBB says COVID-19 pandemic causing rise in backyard pool sales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The BBB of Central and South Alabama says summer is bringing around more pool sales, but consumers need to be cautious of the pool company they choose.

This year is shaping up to be the summer of staycations, and scammers are ready to capitalize on a spike in consumer interest in above ground swimming pools. Sales for above ground swimming pools are rising, and that means scammers are taking notice. Pools are suddenly so popular that some sellers can’t keep them in stock. BBB Serving Central & South Alabama

What should consumers be watching for when purchasing an above ground pool?

Beware of prices that seem too good to be true. Scammers often lure in their victims with prices they don’t want to pass up, but you might end up paying for a pool that never arrives. Or, the pool you receive might not be different from what you expected.

Scammers often lure in their victims with prices they don’t want to pass up, but you might end up paying for a pool that never arrives. Or, the pool you receive might not be different from what you expected. Confirm the company’s physical address . Some scammers use a fake address, and some might not list an address at all. If you can’t confirm the company’s physical address, it could be a scam.

Some scammers use a fake address, and some might not list an address at all. If you can’t confirm the company’s physical address, it could be a scam. Pay with a credit card or another secure payment method. It’s possible that you could follow all the tips and still fall victim to a scam, but if you pay with secure methods, you’ll have a greater chance of successfully disputing the charges.

It’s possible that you could follow all the tips and still fall victim to a scam, but if you pay with secure methods, you’ll have a greater chance of successfully disputing the charges. Check with BBB. You can find trustworthy companies to buy from at BBB.org.

What about having a ground pool installed?

Here are a few more tips for consumers.

Check years in business.

Compare costs (Get three bids)

Make sure they are licensed.

Verify insurance

Understand your payment schedule

Check background and criminal history.

Ask for all details in writing especially when it comes to dirt, excavating work, grading and landscaping.

Make sure you understand maintenance and repair costs.

Check with the BBB.

LATEST STORIES: