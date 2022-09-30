MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to Keystone Apartments at 750 Flave Pierce Rd. Thursday night for reports of a fire in a two-story apartment and determined the cause to be an “accidental cooking fire,” according to a release from the MFRD.

Firefighters were on scene at 7:06 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the apartment complex. Firefighters “discovered a 2-story apartment building with heavy, black smoke present,” according to the release.

Crews evacuated all apartment units within the 2-story building. Firefighters discovered no one was in the apartment that had the cooking fire during the “time of the incident.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire “without further incident.” There were no injuries reported from the scene, according to the release.

The original apartment and connected breezeway suffered “heavy flame and smoke damage.”