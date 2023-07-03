MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local nonprofit is turning up the heat in the kitchen to make cooking cool for kids. Mobile’s Cookery Project has its summer camp underway. In a lot of schools, what was known as “home economics” has faded from the curriculum. Cooking can come with more life skills than just making a good meal.

Recently more than a dozen kids are at Wilmer Hall for the Cookery Project’s “Campfire Summer Camp,” which teaches cooking skills for food prep on the go. When I caught up with them recently, they were learning how to make a one-pot macaroni and cheese. Kids learn kitchen safety and safe handling of knives and heat sources along with that sense of accomplishment that comes with making something. Executive Director Karrie Nelson says they’re dedicated to teaching this life skill and better nutritional habits.

“There’s just so much joy in watching a child prepare something. It doesn’t matter your age. We have children in our kitchen that have disabilities. The outcome is always satisfactory. Just watching the joy and the confidence that they get,” said Nelson. “Getting children involved in the kitchen at an early age promotes curiosity with their palates. They’ll try things they wouldn’t necessarily try otherwise. When they’re invested, they’re more willing to try.”

In addition to the camps and cooking programs, they also take the cookery project to community centers and certain schools. For more information click here.

