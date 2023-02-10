MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence.

Patrick William Johnson, 28, of Mobile, was convicted in the Mobile County Circuit Court in January 2022, for capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Those charges stem from an October 2018 incident that prosecutors said was a shootout between rival gang members.

Justin Mooney, who worked for the City of Mobile, was in the driveway of his mother’s home on Raven Street when the shootout erupted, according to the Attorney General’s office. Mooney was struck and killed.

“While we are pleased that the tragic death of Mr. Mooney will not go unpunished,” Marshall said in the news release, “at some point, we must get serious about cracking down on the reckless gang violence that is affecting our communities. No one should senselessly lose their life, like Mr. Mooney.”

The Mobile District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case against Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the capital murder conviction and to life in prison for the other convictions. Johnson appealed those convictions, and Marshall’s office defended the convictions to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The court upheld the convictions on Feb. 3.

Johnson was found guilty of capital murder for Mooney’s killing. Johnson was also convicted of attempted murder of Tariano Hill and Lamar Clifton, who were sitting together in a car parked in front of Mooney’s mother’s home.