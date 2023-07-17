MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Judge Edward McDermitt sentenced David Cordero-Hernandez to 20 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis. Even though he was sentenced, a motion filed in November of last year granted Cordero-Hernandez a new trial.

The hearing Monday morning places Cordero-Hernandez in the same place he was in November after Judge McDermitt ruled that the verdict “is not sustained beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Cordero-Hernandez’s attorney, Domingo Soto explained he originally filed a motion for acquittal, but that motion was denied, so he filed for a retrial.

“I made a motion for judgment of acquittal and a motion for judgment for a new trial–two of them,” Soto explained. “Alternatively, I maintain that I should have won the judgment of acquittal at the end of the state’s case, and I should have won that judgment of acquittal at the end of my presentation because no one said anything about David being involved in this.”

In response to the judge’s ruling in the case, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood is weighing his option to see whether or not he will file an appeal to the judge’s decision.

“It’s an option that we’re exploring, but you know, like I said, at the end of the day, if we are ordered to retry the case, we will be ready and we will try,” said Blackwood.

“I think they have a right to do it if they want to,” said Soto. “I think they’re also taking the risk that if they file something, we will bring up the whole issue of judgment or acquittal, you know, because I think we are entitled to a judgment of acquittal.”

Even though Cordero-Hernandez was sentenced today, he remains free on bond. A date for the new trial has not been set yet.