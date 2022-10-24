MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted killer is now out on bond after a judge allowed for his bond to be set. He was released from jail on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the circuit court of Mobile County, Ala.

A hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT. David Cordero-Hernandez was found guilty for the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis on Oct. 20.

Cordero-Hernandez’s bond was set at $100,000 on Oct. 21. Court documents show that officials with the state filed a motion to have his bond revoked but that motion was denied then. The state claimed Cordero-Hernandez is “a danger to the community and a flight risk.”

In 2019, Cordero-Hernandez and another man shot and killed Dennis. Dennis was stabbed seven times, according to a release.