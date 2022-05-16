PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man convicted of murder has escaped from a state-run facility according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. A news release from the DOC says 31-year-old Jeffery Strugg escaped from the Mobile Community Based Facility in Prichard Sunday evening at about 5:30.

Strugg was sentenced to 29 years in prison. He was convicted of murder in 2009 in Dallas County. He’s described as a black male, 5′ 6″ tall, weighing 164 pounds. If anyone knows where Strugg might be you’re asked to contact local law enforcement or the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825. Prison records say he was being held in “minimum-out custody.” That’s a form of custody that, according to the DOC, is “appropriate for inmates that do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.”