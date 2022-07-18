MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted murderer who served three years behind bars is now back in jail, less than a year after he was sentenced.

Shamar Young was arrested over the weekend. He was sentenced to three years last year for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Kevin Benjamin, with more than two years deducted for time served at Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial. Young pleaded guilty to the crime. His total sentence was 20 years, with 17 years suspended and five-year probation.

Young is facing multiple charges including attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and probation violation.

Benjamin’s family says they’re frustrated but relieved Young’s latest charges are not violent charges. Four years after Benjamin was killed, his family and friends say the loss still hurts.

“We’re not going to let his name, it’s not going to leave, it’s not going to fade away,” said Ramona Carter, the Benjamin family spokesperson.

Benjamin was shot and killed on North Drive off Dauphin Island Parkway in April 2018. Prosecutors say the shooting was initially intended to be a robbery. Prosecutors say the defendants in the case, Brandon Sims and Shamar Young and one other, conspired to steal marijuana from Benjamin, but in the process, shots were fired and Benjamin was killed.

Sims and Young were sentenced to three years and then five years probation after. Young was given credit for time served, 2 years and 4 months of his sentence, before being released on probation.

“It’s heartbreaking. That was one of my fears, either one of them doing something else. That was one of my fears because there’s so much going on in our city with our young people right now,” said Carter.

Young was arrested again over the weekend while serving his five-year probation sentence.

“We were told ‘they’re going to do something else, they’re going to violate,’ but we didn’t want anyone else to lose their life because there’s no justice for Little Kevin or the Benjamin family,” said Carter.

The Benjamin family says they worried his sentence wouldn’t do anything to deter Young from hurting another family. They say they are glad that with this arrest no one else was hurt.

“We didn’t want anyone else to lose their life. And honestly, people may not understand this, but I didn’t want him to lose his life either, with something happening to him. With the streets, it’s always revenge. I didn’t want that to happen to him either,” said Carter.

The District Attorney’s office says Young’s probation officer is in the process of filing a delinquency report to revoke his bond.