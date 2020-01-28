Convicted killer pleads not guilty to shooting Mobile clerk while on probation

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The convicted killer accused of shooting a gas station clerk while on probation, just two months after he was released from prison, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Reginald Blevins is due back in court March 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Blevins is charged with robbery and assault in connection with a shooting at the CEFCO on Springhill Avenue on January 17. Police said Blevins shot the clerk while trying to steal beer.

Blevins was released from prison in November 2019 after serving a three-year sentence for a 2013 murder.

