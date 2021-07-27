Convicted killer accused of groping woman in Saraland clinic

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 69-year-old man from Saraland is expected back in court Tuesday morning after allegedly groping an elderly woman and holding her against her will inside a business.

Randall Biggs was arrested two weeks ago in Saraland. According to court documents, Biggs allegedly forcibly touched and groped a woman inside a Saraland clinic. He’s also accused of holding her against her will. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and will likely enter a not-guilty plea. Biggs is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment. Court documents indicate he was previously convicted of murder in Florida in 1984. Biggs was booked into jail on the 17th and has been there since.

