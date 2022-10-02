MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a convicted felon to life without the possibility of parole in connection to a 2020 shooting at a gas station on Spring Hill Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury convicted Reginald Blevins on all counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in August.

In January 2020, Blevins, 36, entered a CEFCO gas station on Spring Hill Avenue and attempted to steal three cases of Bud Light. When Blevins was “confronted by a store cashier,” he pulled out a revolver and threatened store employees.

Blevins then shot an “innocent and unarmed,” cashier in the thigh. Three days later, Blevins led officers on a high-speed chase. According to the release, Blevins is a “habitual offender with five prior convictions, one of which was a Class-A Felony.” A Mobile County Jury convicted Blevins on all counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in August.

Later that month on January 28, Blevins pleaded not guilty to shooting the clerk. Blevins had a warrant out for his arrest in Daphne for allegedly stealing beer from a CVS Pharmacy earlier that same month. Blevins’ preliminary bond hearing was suspended early because the judge cut it short when Blevins yawned. In February 2020, Blevins’ probation was fully revoked.

“Today’s sentence by Judge Youngpeter ensures that Reginald Blevins will no longer torment the citizens of Mobile County,” said Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan. “While this sentence will never fully relieve the victims of Blevins’ numerous crimes over the years, I hope today’s sentence provides at least some closure, not only for the victims but for the citizens of Mobile County.”