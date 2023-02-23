MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted child sexual offender on possession of child pornography charges, according to a news release.

William Bradley Noletto, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23 and charged with possession with intent of disseminate child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Paul Burch created a new unit within MCSO in February called the Internet Crimes Against Children. The purpose of this unit is to “locate and arrest suspects involved in the manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual exploitation material.”

MCSO detectives in the new unit identified Noletto as a suspect. Noletto is a convicted child sexual offender of a six-year-old boy.

MCSO executed a search warrant on February 17 of Noletto’s house and “seized numerous electronic devices.” Deputies said “an exam of those devices revealed child sexual exploitation material.”