MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a shoplifter of a convenience store was arrested Monday night for resisting arrest and being publicly intoxicated.

MPD responded to Mobile Street and Murrell lane in reference to a theft of property complaint. When MPD arrived, police officers discovered a female subject had entered the CEFCO convenience store on Springhill Ave. and had shoplifted from the store.

Rebecca Schofer, 23, failed to obey officers. MPD says Schofer also resisted arrest before she was taken into custody without incidents. Schofer was arrested and charged with theft of property, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.