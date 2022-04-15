UPDATE (4:28 p.m.): Currently, there are no injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple units from Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a convenience store fire on Florida St. Friday afternoon.

As pictured above, severe trucks responded to the scene. Firefighters could be seen working on the roof of the Quick Stop Grocery.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.