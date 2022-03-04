MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System announced they will have a controlled burn near Tanner Williams Road on Friday. The controlled fire will help reduce invasive vegetation under the Longleaf Pine Trees at Big Creek Lake.

MAWSS says the fire will be maintained and monitored at all times. MAWSS says they are committed to restoring Longleaf Pine forests around Big Creek Lake. These trees are cut down for timber sales, once the tree has been removed another Longleaf is planted in its place.

MAWSS uses the money generated by the sales to purchase additional property along the lake and fund improvements that protect the lake.

The Longleaf Pine Tree is a slow-growing, environmentally strong variety of trees that protects water quality and provides a natural habitat for the gopher tortoise and other threatened species, which include:

Eastern Indigo Snake

Red-Cockaded Woodpecker

Florida Pine Snake

MAWSS says a controlled or prescribed burn is a wildfire set intentionally for forest management purposes.