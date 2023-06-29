MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year residents who live within the Mobile City limits can celebrate Independence Day from the comfort of their own backyards.

The Mobile City Council passed an ordinance in May that allows consumer use of fireworks on July 3 and July 4.

“It allowed people who have not been able to shoot before to be able to shoot… it opened that up for them to be able to shoot,” manager of Jerrys Fireworks, Mark Webster said.

As residents of Mobile are busy stocking up on fireworks for their celebrations, Mobile emergency response teams are preparing for the holiday ahead.

The Mobile Police Department plans to deploy additional personnel, allowing for quick response times during firework events while still maintaining effective response to regular service calls.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is prepared for any accidents that may occur. However, they urge everyone to follow firework safety guidelines.

Those include keeping a bucket of water nearby in case of fire, once the firework is lit keep it at a distance, never allow young children to handle fireworks, always light the fireworks outdoors, do not use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol, never hold lit fireworks in your hand and avoid pointing fireworks at a person or buildings.

“Our crews are well trained and well prepared. We hope that you don’t need us, but in case you do you can call 911 and we will be right there,” Mobile Fire Rescue PIO, Steven Millhouse said.

Consumer use of fireworks will also be allowed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.