Construction worker hit while working in Satsuma remains hospitalized

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The construction worker injured last week when being struck by a car remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery ahead.

20-year-old Quinton Smith is still hospitalized after getting hit by a car last Monday while at his construction job in Satsuma. One of the vehicles in the accident on Highway 43 lost control of their car and hit Quinton in the ditch. His injuries, extensive, including two fractured vertebrae, femur dislocation, multiple lacerations and not to mention the multiple procedures and surgeries he’s had done this past week. Just on Tuesday, he had a trach put in so he can begin to speak again.

He was badly injured and his family says it has been an uphill battle for them. “It’s very stressful, it’s depressing on him. We are just heartbroken about what happened to our son, watching him go through this is just bad,” said Latisha Smith, Quinton’s mother.

Latisha says with Quinton being only 20, this has really turned his career and his life upside down. She hopes this will be a reality check for drivers and make them slow down and pay attention. “Be aware when you see people out working, just obey those local laws, just be careful, put your phones down, radios down, just focus I mean you are affecting people if you hit someone you are affecting their whole lives.”

Quinton will soon be getting moved to Atlanta’s Sheppard Clinic for more extensive rehabilitation. “Just pray that he heals and gets back on his feet.” Latisha said “I mean he has his whole life ahead of him and we just want him to blossom and grow. He has a lot of life left in him and we want him to live it to the fullest.” If you want to keep up with his recovery you can join their Facebook page “Quinton’s Army”. The city is also taking up donations for the family at Satsuma City Hall.

