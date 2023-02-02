MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction has begun on Mobile’s Topgolf location in the McGowan Park Shopping Center near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard, according to a release from the company. It’s the third location in the Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

The location will provide 150 full- and part-time jobs and “the opportunity for future Topgolf Playmakers to grow their careers, work in a inuqie culture-first environment and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are,” according to the release.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the city’s growing culture and excited to contribute another way for locals to have fun,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “The warm welcome we received as we began construction efforts has been second to none, and we’re looking forward to enabling communities in and around Mobile to come play around.”

The two-level venue will have 60 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays. There will also be a nine-hole mini-golf course at the venue.

“At the City of Mobile, our team is always working to bring visitors into Mobile and provide attractions and entertainment for Mobilians to enjoy: Topgolf does both,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are excited the project has broken ground, and I look forward to teeing off soon.”

There will also be plenty to do aside from golf. There is a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, music and family-friendly programming. There will also be a private event space to rent out.

The Mobile County Commission approved the plans of the Topgolf in August 2022.