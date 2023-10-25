MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews began constructing the Greater Gulf State Fair as the Midway Fair makes its annual pass through Mobile.

The fair, according to The Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods, will feature 58 rides total, six of which are brand new.

Woods said their rides would take up about 12 to 15 acres of space while the rest of the 150-acre fairgrounds will be used for carnival games, food vendors and entertainment.

“It’s like Six Flags with half the lines and forget the walking,” Woods said.

North American Midway Entertainment partners with The Grounds to host the fair every year. While The Grounds has asked for local help to set up, professionals contracted by North American Midway Entertainment build the rides and booths.

“We hire local folks to work seasonal jobs to take care of the smaller things from ticket operators to food concessionaires,” Woods said.

The fair begins Friday at 4:00 p.m. It will run through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets can be bought online at the Great Gulf Coast Fair’s website. Children’s tickets are $4 and adult tickets are $8.