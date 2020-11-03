Construction project finished on Schillinger Road, five lanes open to drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT announces the completion of its construction project on Schillinger Road where the bridge was replaced and widened with five lanes open to drivers.
