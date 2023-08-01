MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic delays on Old Shell Rd will soon ease after a construction project on N McGregor wraps up, however, this traffic will collide with the beginning of the school year.

The N McGregor project began on January 9 of this year and was projected to take a year to complete. But will be wrapping up at the end of August, after only seven months.

“The contractor is very much ahead of schedule,” City Engineer, Nick Amberger said.

Residents in the neighborhood next to the project say that the traffic has been terrible.

“It’s bad, bad, all day mostly,” Dianne Kilpatrick said.

And with school right around the corner residents are bracing themselves for longer delays.

“If it’s half as much as it was before it’s going to be overloaded,” David Bostic said.

Mobile County School District begins classes on August 7th. There are six schools near this construction site that drivers will feel the impact of school zone delays. Amberger says that these expected delays will be similar to the spring semester.

“Everyone should remain patient, the project started before school was out, so traffic adjusted, obviously there were challenges and people didn’t like the extra commute, but we ask them to remain patient,” Amberger said.

Amberger says that these delays will be well worth the wait as this project will increase traffic flow, pedestrian safety and street parking for nearby businesses.

“Slow down while you’re going through the traffic zones. I mean there’s your friends, your neighbors working out there. So slow down and be patient and be cautious,” Amberger said.