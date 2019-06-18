Construction on Cottage Hill Road work brings traffic backups, frustration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- For the next few weeks, traffic around Cottage Hill Road could be a nightmare.

The city is working on a drainage project from Azalea to Demetropolis Roads.

“I think it’s gonna be hazardous,” Esta Gabel, who lives in a neighborhood off Cottage Hill tells News 5. “I think it’s going to be real inconvenient for other people.”

Sections of the main artery in Mobile will be closed the next few weeks as the city works on a drainage project.

“It’s been a little bit more crowded than usual,” said Lissa Washington, who also lives off Cottage Hill.

Detours to avoid the traffic include Highway 90, Azalea, Airport and Demetropolis Roads.

“We will deal with it, we will suffer through it and we’ll make it,” said Washington.

Meanwhile– some drivers have been making their own detours through Greenwhich Hills.

“It’s going to be a tough thing. Especially with us at home here playing. I have to worry more about we’re on a side street and i think it’s going to be even busier. It’s a concern. Definite concern,” Michele Radford tells News 5, who was babysitting her grand kids.

The city says the project should take about three weeks.