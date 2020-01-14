Construction begins on Zeigler Boulevard widening project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun work on a widening project on Zeigler Boulevard.

The roadway between Schillinger Road to just east of Cody Road will be widened from two lanes to five lanes, including a center turn lane. Additional work includes utility relocation, drainage installation, and signal upgrades.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures during the initial stages of construction. During the later stages of construction, there will be a lane reduction and accompanying traffic shifts near the Cody Road intersection.  Drivers are encouraged to slow down, obey all traffic control signage and use caution in the work zone.

The $7.9 million-dollar contract was awarded to Frank Turner Construction Co. Inc. and is expected to be complete by late 2021.

