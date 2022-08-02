SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Saraland Police Department are warning anyone who travels through Saraland about possible traffic delays due to construction work happening on Celeste Road.

The Celeste Road widening project has begun and will affect the area of I-65 to Lafitte Road. Officers said they are expecting traffic to be heavier in both directions due to intermittent lane closure.

If you live off of Forest Avenue, exiting the neighborhood on the North end, close to Lafitte Road, should have less traffic and delays than trying to exit on the South end at Circle K and Shell Street. Also, to avoid uncertain lane closures and traffic control due to the construction, access to Highway 158 can also be accomplished by taking Lafitte Road to Kali Oka Road, which allows access to I-65 as well as Schillinger Road. Saraland Police Department

Officials also said anyone who does have to travel through the construction zone should slow down and pay attention to sudden stops.