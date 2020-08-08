Project around Kimberly Clark includes blast noises

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live around the Africatown area near Kimberly Clark may have heard some noises this morning. The Facebook Account, the Clotilda Story posted “The noise you just heard was Kimberly Clark demolition explosives.” They also expect the Cochrane Africatown Bridge to be closed for at least an hour earlier this morning.

The work started at about 6:30 Saturday morning.