MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Current Mobile County Commissioner for District 2, Connie Hudson, has announced she will be running for re-election in 2024, according to a campaign news release.
Hudson has been the commissioner for District 2 since 2010, before which she served nine years as the District 6 representative on the Mobile City Council.
According to the Mobile County Commission website, Hudson has served on many civic and community boards including:
- Board of Directors, Ascension Providence
- Board of Directors, Business Innovation Center
- District 12 Board Member, Association of County Commissioners of Alabama
- Board Member, Alabama State Port Authority
- Board Member, Mobile County Health Department
- 2009 Chairwoman, American Heart Association, Greater S. E. Affiliate, “Go Red For Women” Luncheon
- President Emeritus, Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center Foundation, Inc.
- 2008 Graduate of Leadership Alabama, Class XVIII
- Mobile Cruise Task Force
- Board of Directors, Alabama PTA
- President, Mobile County Council of PTAs
- Legislative Chair, Mobile County Council of PTAs
- Honorary Life Member, Alabama PTA
- Co-Chair, Citizens for Better Education
- President, E.R. Dickson Elementary School PTA
- Co-Chair and Executive Director, We Care…Committee
- Board of Directors, Mobile Arts Council
- Board of Directors, Mobile Area Education Foundation
- Board of Directors, America’s Junior Miss (Now Distinguished Young Women)
- Co-President, Hickory Ridge Community Club
- Member of Spring Hill Baptist Church
- Vice-Chair, Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization
Election Watch:
- The Republican Party Primary election is scheduled for March 5, 2024.
- The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.
