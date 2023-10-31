MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Current Mobile County Commissioner for District 2, Connie Hudson, has announced she will be running for re-election in 2024, according to a campaign news release.

Hudson has been the commissioner for District 2 since 2010, before which she served nine years as the District 6 representative on the Mobile City Council.

According to the Mobile County Commission website, Hudson has served on many civic and community boards including:

  • Board of Directors, Ascension Providence
  • Board of Directors, Business Innovation Center
  • District 12 Board Member, Association of County Commissioners of Alabama
  • Board Member, Alabama State Port Authority
  • Board Member, Mobile County Health Department
  • 2009 Chairwoman, American Heart Association, Greater S. E. Affiliate, “Go Red For Women” Luncheon
  • President Emeritus, Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center Foundation, Inc.
  • 2008 Graduate of Leadership Alabama, Class XVIII
  • Mobile Cruise Task Force
  • Board of Directors, Alabama PTA
  • President, Mobile County Council of PTAs
  • Legislative Chair, Mobile County Council of PTAs
  • Honorary Life Member, Alabama PTA
  • Co-Chair, Citizens for Better Education
  • President, E.R. Dickson Elementary School PTA
  • Co-Chair and Executive Director, We Care…Committee
  • Board of Directors, Mobile Arts Council
  • Board of Directors, Mobile Area Education Foundation
  • Board of Directors, America’s Junior Miss (Now Distinguished Young Women)
  • Co-President, Hickory Ridge Community Club
  • Member of Spring Hill Baptist Church
  • Vice-Chair, Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization

Election Watch:

  • The Republican Party Primary election is scheduled for March 5, 2024.
  • The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

