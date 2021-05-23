Congressman Jerry Carl explains concerns about proposed “January 6th Commission.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Democrats in the US House of Representatives passed the first legislative hurdle in creating a “9/11-style commission” to investigate the January 6th Capitol Riot. House members voted 252-175 to approve the bipartisan commission last week. While 35 Republicans broke ranks with the party and voted for the commission, most did not. All Republicans from the Alabama delegation voted against it including Mobile’s Jerry Carl. He argues one more investigation on top of several others would be redundant.

“We need to find out who is responsible for what and doing what. We need to follow up and make sure that’s prosecuted and done what’s needed to be done, but another use of taxpayer money? I don’t see it and I didn’t support it,” said Carl Saturday morning following the commissioning ceremony of the USS Mobile. The January 6th Commission also faces an uphill battle in the US Senate with minority leader Mitch McConnell saying he opposes it. The measure would need at least 10 Republican defections to pass in the US Senate.