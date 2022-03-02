SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Water and Sewer System has reported a sanitary sewer overflow at 1711 Chase Drive on Monday, Feb 28.

Officials from SWSS said the overflow occurred because of a grease blockage in a sewer line. The overflow was estimated to be less than 1,000 gallons of wastewater. Fortunately, the overflow did breach Bayou Sara.

MCHD Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated from this overflow. If you have come in direct contact with untreated sewage you are advised to wash your hands thoroughly as well as your clothing.

Anyone using Bayou Sara for recreational purposes is also advised to take precautions. Any seafood harvested from Bayou Sara should be thoroughly cooked before consumption. You should wash your hands after cleaning seafood and before meal prep.