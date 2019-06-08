Confirmed Chickasaw tornado knocks roof off Ransom Ministries

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The confirmed EF-0 tornado in Chickasaw knocked the roof of Ransom Ministries.

“As I’m running out, I look behind me and the whole roof is folding back. So it folded our roof back, we have a metal roof, and then it just started. Water just started coming in the roof,” said Executive Director Matt Armbruster.

He was working in the building with a group of kids when the storm hit.

The group was getting ready for a mission camp that takes place Saturday. While it’s still going on, there’s a bit of cleanup ahead.

Regardless, Armbruster is coping with the chaos with a smile.

“You know, you can’t get too worried about it,” he said. “I mean it happened, you can’t change it. You just gotta roll with the punches, see what happens”

