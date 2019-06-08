Confirmed Chickasaw tornado knocks roof off Ransom Ministries

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Confirmed Chickasaw tornado knocks roof off Ransom Ministries

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The confirmed EF-0 tornado in Chickasaw knocked the roof of Ransom Ministries.

“As I’m running out, I look behind me and the whole roof is folding back. So it folded our roof back, we have a metal roof, and then it just started. Water just started coming in the roof,” said Executive Director Matt Armbruster.

He was working in the building with a group of kids when the storm hit. 

The group was getting ready for a mission camp that takes place Saturday. While it’s still going on, there’s a bit of cleanup ahead. 

Regardless, Armbruster is coping with the chaos with a smile.

“You know, you can’t get too worried about it,” he said. “I mean it happened, you can’t change it. You just gotta roll with the punches, see what happens”
 

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories