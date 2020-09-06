Confederate monument protest planned Sunday evening in Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An activist group in Mobile is holding a protest Sunday evening against Confederate monuments. According to an event post by “Mobile for Us” they will protest the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. They say it’s part of multiple protests around Alabama to try and get the law repealed.

“Our goal is to get enough support to have this law repealed so that statues and other monuments honoring people who fought to preserve the slavery of African Americans are removed and placed into a museum where relics of the past belong,” said the event post. Tonight’s protest starts at 6 in the evening at Mardi Gras Park.

