Conecuh Sausage Co. deals with supply and labor shortage during the holidays

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Conecuh Sausage Company is experiencing a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the holiday season.

According to the company, the pandemic caused a lot of changes in the pork industry and it is going to take them time to recover. On top of the pandemic affecting the sausage company, the influx of people traveling to the area has made it hard to keep up with the demand.

The company told WKRG News 5 that raw materials, which go into making the sausage, are in short supply throughout the country. They also are experiencing a labor shortage and have been unable to fill positions within their facilities.

The Conecuh Sausage Company said they are working their best to keep its highly demanded sausage in local grocery stores.

“We are making as much Conecuh Sausage as we ever have, and sending it out to our distributors every week, but it gets bought out quickly once grocers put it on the shelves,” a company spokesperson said. “Most warehouses have an allowance for each store’s distribution, so stores frequently run out before being replenished.”