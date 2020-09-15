Conditions in South Mobile County

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Sally approaches the coast of Alabama, the conditions in South Mobile County are worsening.

The causeway leading to Dauphin Island has been closed and announced on Facebook by the mayor. Flooding was scene early Tuesday morning as surge levels rose quickly pushing debris and water onto the road.

ALGO Mobile said that both lanes of the causeway were closed.

