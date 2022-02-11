MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is officially back after not having a celebration last year due to the pandemic! The Conde Cavaliers rolled down route A on Friday night kicking off the season in the birthplace of Mardi Gras.

Crowds lined the streets ready for the parades to roll once again. WKRG asked some revelers about their favorite part of Mardi Gras.

Dana Winter asked, “Is there anything in particular that you’re really excited to catch tonight?” A girl named Kaylee said, “I’m excited to catch food.” (Kayla Poellnitz told WKRG News 5 she’s most excited about the moon pies, teddy bears, and beads.” One woman said her favorite throw is Ramen Noodles.

For some, this first parade after a year off is their first Mardi Gras parade in general. Sandra came down to Mobile from West Virginia for her first Mardi Gras. She said, “We’d never done this before and it was just something new that we thought we’d like to try so here we are.”

For others, it’s a homecoming for tradition they grew up watching. A woman said, “I was born and raised on Royal Street… This is awesome you know it was like we lost it for a year and it was like crazy and now we’re back.”