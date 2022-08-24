MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.

This comes as one of the founders of RV City sent a letter out to people on their list and waitlist for next year’s Mardi Gras that they will not hold RV City next year. When we spoke with her on the phone Wednesday afternoon, she said it is still up in the air if they’ll have RVs camped under I-10 like they do every year.

According to the City of Mobile and the Alabama Department of Transportation, no official decision has been made. The City of Mobile and ALDOT are the ones who make the decision whether or not RVs can camp under I-10 during Mardi Gras.

ALDOT owns the property and the city leases it from them. Right now, the University of South Alabama is holding an archaeological dig at the site of RV City, but ALDOT says USA will be done by the end of the year.

And while this is also the location of the Mobile River Bridge, there will be no activity with that project until at least March.

ALDOT says they are going to do what they can to make sure there’s at least one more year for RV City.