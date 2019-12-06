Community remembers Prichard man gunned down in his mother’s front yard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “What happened to Richard last night could happen to any of our homes,” said Patrick Munnerlyn, a community activist speaking on the behalf of the Lucy family.

A Prichard family is left searching for answers after a man was gunned down outside of his mother’s home.

Police said Richard Lucy Jr. was a father of five. He was shot several times Wednesday night.

Heavy hearts and tears filled with pain. As the family gathered just hours after Lucy was gunned down in his parents’ front yard. The family, too upset to talk but asking a community activist to speak on their behalf, Patrick Munnerlyn.

“His dad is devastated. His dad is gasping for breath in every word he speaks, trying to make sense of why his son is gone today,” said Munnerlyn.

This happened around 9:30 Wednesday night. Police tell News 5 when they got to the home on Vestavia Street, they found Lucy suffering from multiple gunshots.

“There was no return fire or nothing like that. It was a shooting that the family feels was unjustifiable, unnecessary and they are heartbroken,” said Munnerlyn.

Police can not confirm a motive behind this shooting nor do they have a suspect at this time.

“None of us have a squeaky clean past. We all come from something but what the world needs to understand is if God can forgive and forget, man should learn to forgive and forget. And what I understand, this young man made a change in his life,” said Munnerlyn.

Lucy was a father of five, three girls and two boys. And was loved by many in his community.

“It’s crime everywhere. We can’t say that it’s Prichard we can’t say that it’s mobile. It’s everywhere. But we can say are we doing everything we can to prevent violence in our neighborhood?”

The family will be planning a community meeting and prayer vigil, in efforts to stop the violence, Sunday.